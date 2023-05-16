Bales can only be stored two bales high in the absence of sufficient effluent facilities. \ David Ruffles

The Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers not to stack silage bales more than two high under the good agricultural practice for protection of waters regulations 2022.

The regulations, known as the GAP regulations, provide a set of techniques to safeguard waters, especially drinking water supplies, from nitrogen and phosphorus contamination generated by agricultural sources.

As the main silage making season begins, the Department is reminding all farmers that, from this year, silage bales, including high-dry matter silage or haylage, can only be stored two bales high in the absence of sufficient facilities for the collection and storage of any effluent which could occur.

Water

Also, silage and haylage bales must continue to be stored at least 20m from surface water or a drinking water abstraction point, as required under the previous GAP regulations.

In the absence of proper effluent collection infrastructure, farmers with low-dry matter silage bales should assess whether it is appropriate to stack their bales up to two high, it advised.

If farmers are found to be in breach of this new rule upon inspection, they will be subject to cross compliance or conditionality penalties, Ted Morrisey from the Department told the Irish Farmers Journal back in February.