Copernicus Sentinel 1 satellite, which will collect information every five days.

There has been a massive reaction to last week’s story that satellites will be used by the Department of Agriculture to monitor land eligibility and farming activity from 2023 onwards.

Responding to reader feedback, the Department says that under the new EU CAP regulations Ireland is legally obliged to monitor 100% of applications and to use an Area Monitoring System (AMS).

It adds that as part of the terms and conditions of area-based schemes, farmers will be agreeing that checks can be performed on their applications. This includes the AMS.

Regarding the storing of information, the Department says “the data captured by the Sentinel satellites is freely available from the European Space Agency.

"It is automatically collected by the satellites at regular intervals all year round and can be used to provide up-to-date information on the eligibility status of a claim when required.

"The system includes robust safeguards in terms of regularly reviewing its performance, data storage and accessibility by stakeholders”.

“AMS has a number of benefits for farmers, most significantly a less intrusive means of farm inspections and greater opportunities for farmers to correct errors after their application is made,” its spokesperson stated.