The Department of Agriculture has published data on its gender pay gap. \ Ramona Farrelly

The Department of Agriculture’s male staff earn an average of 9.5% more per hour than their female colleagues.

However, this trend has improved from 2013, when the Department’s average hourly gender pay gap was 20.5%.

The median gender pay gap per hour between male and female staff of the Department is 12.7%.

This is derived by lining up the lowest to highest earners for both males and females and then comparing the middle hourly salary in each cohort.

This 12.7% reflects the fact that a higher proportion of the staff at more senior levels in the Department are men.

However, the Department reports that more women have been appointed to senior management positions within the organisation, improving this trend.

Workforce

Some 2,060 of the Department’s 3,950 total staff were male, as of June 2022. The Government organisation reports that not one of these staff are in receipt of bonuses or benefits in kind.

When dividing its workforce into pay quartiles from the 25% lowest earners to the 25% highest earners, some 62% of those in the upper pay band were male.

In the lowest pay band, 54% of the staff were male, while in the lower middle band, 63% were female. In the same trend seen in the quartile with the lowest pay, 54% of the staff in the upper middle quartile were also male.

This broadly reflects that there are more males in senior and more junior positions, while female staff dominate those earning the top 75% to 50% in the organisation.

The Department was required to publish the information as part of the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 and its subsequent regulations, which came into operation on 31 May 2022.

The reference period used covers 25 June 2021 to 24 June 2022.