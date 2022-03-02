On-farm visits are to be provided to support farmer decision-making in controlling parasites. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers are set to have the option of receiving a free farm visit from a veterinarian specifically trained on sustainable parasite management under a new parasite control strategy launched through the Targeted Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH).

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the strategy on parasite control for cattle and sheep farmers on Tuesday, commenting that the levels of resistance to dewormers detected in Irish parasite populations was “worrying”.

It is understood that farmers can avail of assistance in collecting faecal egg samples and the interpretation of parasite test results under the veterinarian farm visit element of the programme.

“Anti-parasitic resistance is a major challenge to the health of animals in the country and can impact on the profitability of farms,” McConalogue said at the launch of the strategy.

“Recent analysis carried out by Teagasc and published in 2020, found worrying levels of resistance to anti-parasitic medicines on the farms in the study,” he said.

Structured plans

The implementation of structured parasite control plans on farms would be necessary in efforts to curb the emergence of resistance to treatment within livestock parasite populations, the minister went on.

“This new TASAH programme will specifically focus on parasite controls on farms this year. The development of a structured parasite control plan is critical to addressing the increasing challenge of anti-parasitic resistance,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“This measure will allow farmers engage a specifically trained veterinarian, at no cost to the farmer, to provide advice on parasite control measures in their herd or flock,” he said.

“This free TASAH programme will be delivered by Animal Health Ireland (AHI),” the Minister concluded.