Following on from my revelation last week that the Department sent 4.76m text messages in 2022, up from 1.57m the year before, I took a look back at my own texts from Ag House during Sunday mass.

I can safely say that if it wasn’t for organics, I’d have a lot fewer phone notifications as, over the last 12 months, I received over 20 texts alerting me to organic farm walks in six different counties. Apart from that, I got a few SCEP reminders in March and a few BISS reminders. There is clearly someone from the organics unit at the wheel in the Department texting division. My head was in such a whirl that when I went up for the communion I nearly asked the priest for the organic option.

