The regulation will seek to provide the legal basis for the European Farm to Fork targets.

The Department of Agriculture is seeking farmer views on the European Commission’s plans to tighten the rules governing the use of sprays.

Brussels has proposed updating the sustainable use directive (SUD) currently in place for a sustainable use regulation (SUR).

Those set to be affected by the proposals include tillage farmers using sprays for disease control and grassland farmers using herbicides to control weeds.

The Commission’s plans would prohibit the use of sprays within 3m of sensitive areas which include non-productive areas under GAEC 8, urban areas and on some Natura 2000 designated ground.

However, Ireland could face a 100% reduction in pesticide usage unless areas classed as vulnerable to a drop in water quality are changed, because the entire country is currently classed as a single nitrates-vulnerable zone.

New law

The proposal from Brussels puts forward that farmers must seek advice on integrated pest management and non-chemical pest or weed control at least once a year from an independent adviser.Implementing integrated pest management would become a legal obligation if the regulation passes in its current form and a national action plan would also have to be drawn up by the Department, laying out time-bound pesticide reduction targets for farmers.

The Commission’s current iteration of the pesticide plans do allow for derogations from some of the rules above to be granted for controlling invasive species.

Your opinion

Those wishing to submit their opinion on the proposals outlined above can send in writing a submission to surconsultation@agriculture.gov.ie before 5:30pm on Friday 20 January 2023.

The Department has asked that all submissions reference “SUR Proposal” and more information on the plans for sprays can be found here.