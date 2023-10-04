The Department of Agriculture spent approximately €290,000 at last month’s National Ploughing Championships, up from €265,000 in 2022 and €185,000 in 2019.
Ag House’s costs included having 130 to 150 staff members on duty at all times at 36 stands within a larger marquee and 20 teller stations.
It also paid for site hire along with the construction and fitting of its marquee and tickets.
A spokesperson for the Department said that in its dealings with the “private company” that is National Ploughing Association (NPA), it rented a site and that as an exhibitor, it was also charged an entrance fee.
Elsewhere, the Department of Housing, including the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), spent €130,000 for the event, the same as 2022. It had just over 100 staff on 22 stands across two marquees over the three days of the Ploughing.
