The cost of keeping the lights on at the Department of Agriculture rose in 2021 to almost €2.3m I see. Figures from the Department show that as of 6 December, the cost was €2.29m.

Some chunk of cash for electricity.

The cost is up on 2020 when it cost €2.02m to keep things going at Agriculture House and its offices.

I wouldn’t fancy seeing that electricity bill coming across my desk. And it’s only going one way too, as energy costs keep rising.