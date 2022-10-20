Department of Agriculture spending at the National Ploughing Championships last month was up 44% on the last time the event was held in 2019.

The increased spend of €264,944 this year, up from €184,576 in 2019, is down to inflation and a greater presence from Department staff to deal with additional farmer queries relating to the new CAP schemes, a spokesperson claimed.

Department staffing figures increased during 2022, with approximately 130 staff present at all times during the event, manning 33 stands and 15 teller stations located within its marquee.

Additional spend

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage also invested more in the three-day event this year, with costs at €130,000, more than doubling its €60,000 spend in 2019.

A spokesperson said this increase can be attributed to the two marquees the Department had covering ‘Housing for All’ and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The Department said 60 of its staff were involved in manning 28 stands in the two marquees.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications bucked the trend, with its spend almost halving between 2019 and this year’s event.

The Department spent €65,000 this year, down from €107,000 in 2019. Some €63,000 of the €65,000 spent last month was for the build-up of the marquee and associated stand costs, in which the Department says it had four staff present, as well as those from “related entities and agencies”.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has not yet finalised its 2022 Ploughing costs, but says it spent approximately €104,000 in 2019.

In 2019, the Department of Education incurred total expenditure of €49,444, but had no presence at this year’s event.

The Department of the Taoiseach, which co-ordinates the Government of Ireland village at the Ploughing Championships, said it spent approximately €200,000 this year, down from an approximate €305,000 in 2019.