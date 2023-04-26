The new forestry programme has been lodged with the Commission for approval.

A timeframe for opening the €1.3bn forestry programme to applications has still not been set, despite the Government finally submitting its new woodlands regime to Brussels for approval.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett told the Oireachtas last week that the ambitious forestry programme had been lodged with the EU.

However, a likely date for accepting planting applications under the new scheme remains to be confirmed, as the forestry programme has to get the green light from the European Commission.

Commission approval is required as Ireland’s forestry regime, like that of other EU countries, is funded by the State.

In an email to industry stakeholders last week, the Department of Agriculture’s director of forestry Barry Delaney said the submission of the forestry programme cleared the way for the Commission to formally make a determination on Ireland’s request for State Aid approval.

The Department official pointed out that 1,533ha has been approved for planting under the interim De Minimis scheme, which was put in place while clearance was being sought for the new forestry programme.

Delaney said 600ha of forestry planting had already been completed, and work had commenced on a further 500ha.

“In addition, we have this year paid for the planting of 205ha carried out under the Forestry Programme 2014-2022,” Delaney pointed out.

The Department has been heavily criticised over delays in the opening of the new forestry regime, with industry sources maintaining that the sector has been seriously damaged by the absence of a state-sponsored planting programme.

Last year, Ireland planted just 2,200ha, despite the annual afforestation target being 8,000ha.