Donal O' Leary

The organic farming unit in Department of Agriculture is completing a survey of farmers certified as organic producers and those currently in the process of converting to organic status.

The aim of the survey is to assist growers in making informed decisions regarding planting in 2023 and to identify likely demand for organic feed.

The availability and price of organic feed has been raised as a concern by livestock farmers at recent events, including the Teagasc sheep conferences, which contained presentations on the Organic Farming Scheme.

This is a valid concern, with the number of farmers certified as organic or currently converting standing at over 4,000 producers. A large cohort of these are livestock farmers.

Collection

The Department explains the information collected will be anonymised, collated and provided to Teagasc and other advisory bodies for dissemination to farmers.

Farmers surveyed can also give permission to have their individual data given to organic growers.

The aim of sharing information is to hopefully develop direct relationships between livestock farmers and growers, whereby growers have greater insight into a guaranteed outlet for their produce and livestock farmers have more certainty on potential supplies.

The survey link has been sent to relevant organic farmers and will remain open until 5pm on Wednesday 15 March.