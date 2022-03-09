SEEFA does not share Minister Pippa Hackett's positive outlook on the forestry sector.

The findings of the ‘Attitudes to Afforestation in Ireland’ survey, commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, were welcomed by private foresters.

The Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) said the survey confirmed that the public is well disposed to forestry.

“The findings of the report aren’t a big surprise really, everybody knows planting trees is good for the environment, good for habitats, biodiversity, climate change mitigation and wood production,” SEEFA stated.

“A very small percentage of the population with polarised views think otherwise, and they fail to make any distinction between planting from the last century and modern-day private-sector forestry standards,” it added.

However, SEEFA took issue with comments from Minister of State Pippa Hackett, who described the Department of Agriculture’s planting target of 8,000ha per year as an illustration of its “ambitions” for forestry.

SEEFA maintained that this did not tally with the Department’s performance. It pointed out that just over 60% of the afforestation licences promised by the Department will be delivered in 2022 unless there is a major improvement in output.

A total of 103 afforestation licences were issued during January and February, according to the latest Department figures.

This means 52 afforestation licences per month are currently being issued, which puts the Department’s forestry section on track to deliver less than 650 this year.

However, the Department has set a target of 1,040 afforestation licences to be issued in 2022.