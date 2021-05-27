The Department of Agriculture has suspended Kilkenny Mart’s trading licence due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations.

As a result, Thursday’s cattle sale has been postponed.

Kilkenny Mart manager Michael Lynch told the Irish Farmers Journal that the Department of Agriculture felt that COVID-19 regulations had been breached on mask wearing.

“Until they received reassurances that the situation can be rectified to their satisfaction, they suspended the trading licence.

“We have given them those reassurances and we are hoping to be back trading next week,” he said.

Last month, Athenry Mart had its licence suspended for the same issue.

However, the vast majority of marts are adhering to the regulations.

Ringside

Buyers returned to mart rings on 17 May, subject to a number of conditions:

Buyers will need to view stock prior to sale by booking an appointment at their mart.

Buyers who wish to be present at the ring must wear a mask.

Buyers must maintain 2m social distancing.

Marts must ensure that farmers do not congregate in the mart carpark or within the mart.