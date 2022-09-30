The Department of Agriculture has provided a round-the-clock, 24/7 virtual assistant on agfood.ie for ACRES.

The Department of Agriculture has provided a round-the-clock, 24/7 virtual assistant on agfood.ie to answer farmers’ most commonly asked questions on the new Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Farmers can get answers to their questions on the scheme by logging on to agfood.ie and clicking on the ‘virtual assistant’ section on the bottom right of their screen.

You can then type the word ‘ACRES’ in and a series of options, including ‘ACRES general’ and ‘ACRES co-operative’, will be available for selection.

Once a measure is selected, a series of further options, including commonly asked questions about the various aspects of the ACRES, become available.

Explainer

Farmers are asked to select the area they are seeking more information on and the Department’s explainer will then be made available in the chat.

Farmers can also type their own question by selecting the ‘I want to type my own question option’.

The Department has posted a video demonstrating the virtual assistant on Twitter, available below.

