The Department of Agriculture is to explain its rationale behind changing key farm payment dates at the next meeting of the Farmers Charter of Rights group in May.

At Wednesday’smeeting, it is understood that there was an acceptance by Department officials that the issuing of letters to farmers notifying them of the new dates could have been handled better, especially after farm organisation pushback on the issue.

One source at the meeting said it remains to be seen if there will be any changes to the dates.

The IFA boycotted Wednesday’s meeting on the back of the Department’s unilateral action to change the dates, with the IFA president Tim Cullinan stating that his organisation would “not participate in what is now a charade”.

The ICMSA, ICSA, INHFA and Macra attended Wednesday’s meeting.

Farm organisations made the consequences of a delay in farm payments very clear to the Department at the meeting.

Earlier this week, the ICMSA president Pat McCormack told the Irish Farmers Journal that charter meetings are a “frustrating place” but that his association would be attending on Wednesday.

“It is the only place we can get meaningful change,” he said, adding that he believes the ICMSA is better off in the room than outside of it.