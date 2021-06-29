The introduction of Checks by Monitoring (CbM) for the Protein Aid Scheme in 2021 is the first step in the implementation of the Area Monitoring System (AMS), the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

CbM, which will be compulsory as part of the new CAP, is an automated and continuous process which will use satellites, along with other data sources, to determine the agricultural activity on all land parcels declared by farmers under the scheme in 2021.

The Department has announced that the use of satellite data and technologies such as AgriSnap, a geo-tagging photo app for CbM, will have significant benefits for farmers.

A Department statement reads: “CbM facilitates prior notification of scheme applicants of non-compliances concerning crop type and provides the applicant with the opportunity to amend their claim accordingly without penalty.”

A webinar will take place on Tuesday 29 June at 11am where scheme applicants will learn more about the process and what it means for them.