Following more than two years of complaints and legal action by the Association of Irish Forestry Consultants (AIFC), the Department of Agriculture has agreed to remove the requirement that the name of licensees should appear on public notices on harvesting sites.
"We raised this issue with the Department as far back as July 2018 following feedback from farmers and individual forest owners that these notices were seen as an unlawful and unnecessary invasion of their privacy," said AIFC chair Dermot Houlihan.
