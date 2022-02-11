The letters will be issued by the Department of Agriculture to those who have been in receipt of a license for more than six months, the minister has said. / Ramona Farrelly

The Department of Agriculture will “write out” to those who have had afforestation licenses granted but have failed to begin planting within six months of issuance, according to the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

The purpose of the correspondence will be to ascertain the reasons behind the license holders’ reluctance to begin planting works on their land, Minister Hackett has explained.

“My Department have engaged with the forestry companies as to why their clients are not planting,” stated the minister.

“We are also going to write to the holders of afforestation licences, that is, those who have been in receipt of a licence for more than six months, to ascertain one on one what the issues are and whether they have changed their minds or leased their lands to a neighbouring farmer.

“We do absolutely need to get down in a way that is the granular level from which we are seeking to obtain that information,” she said.

'Enhanced' payments

The provision of an “enhanced” forestry payment to cover the increased farmer costs associated with submitting paperwork relating to environmental reports has also been discussed by the minister.

“In the meantime, my Department is introducing an enhanced payment for applicants and forestry companies to acknowledge the additional cost of submitting the various environmental reports where required.

“This will be delivered through a higher payment at Form 2 stage, which is the payment made when planting is complete," she said.