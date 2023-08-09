Looking over the Department of Agriculture’s annual report for 2022, I see that it issued over 4.76m text message to farmers and other customers. Quite the rise on the 1.57m sent in 2021.

I must take a look back through the old Nokia to see if I’ve missed one with word on whether I made it into the liming scheme.

The Dealer would wonder if the jump in text messages has anything to do with the Department’s 65 customer service complaints – quite the rise of 130% on the number of complaints sent in 2021.

Between responding to WhatsApp groups and voice notes, The Dealer hardly has time to stand these days.