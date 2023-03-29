Farmers will be able to walk away with their BISS application fully completed as well as any queries in relation to Agfood or login details answered.

The Department of Agriculture has urged farmers who are struggling with applications for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), which will replace the Basic Payment Scheme, to avail of the in-person clinics being run around the country.

This week

A clinic is taking place this Thursday from 12pm to 7pm in the Central Hotel in Donegal town.

Falls Hotel, Ennistymon, Co Clare, will host a clinic on Monday from 12pm to 7pm as well as Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Co Galway, on Tuesday from 10am to 4pm and Knockranny House Hotel, Westport, Co Mayo on Wednesday from 12pm to 7pm.