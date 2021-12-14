The Department of Agriculture has said it will pay any compensation due to poultry farmers affected by bird flu as quickly as possible.

There are currently five confirmed cases of bird flu in the Republic of Ireland, of which two have been depopulated, with another one in progress.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said these depopulations are being undertaken to reduce the risk of spread in what is a high-density poultry area.

The first outbreak was identified in a 30,000-bird turkey flock in Shantonagh, Co Monaghan, on 20 November.

The second case broke out in a broiler breeder flock on 24 November just 1km from the first case.

The third case occurred in an egg laying flock on 1 December in Co Monaghan which is understood to have 100,000 laying hens.

Fourth and fifth cases confirmed

Last week, the fourth case was confirmed in a turkey flock in the Butlersbridge area of Cavan and on Tuesday 14 December, the fifth case was confirmed on a commercial duck farm in Co Monaghan.

According to the Minister, current numbers across affected flocks are in the order of 150,000 birds and this is only taking into account the first three farms.

The disease, which the wild bird is said to be the vector of, has now affected birds in every enterprise of the poultry sector.

Compensation

The Minister has said compensation may relate to the animal that is culled, or to an animal product, animal feed or similar item that is destroyed in relation to the outbreak.

"The compensation may not exceed the open market value of the animal or item. Compensation is payable only to the owner of the animals or items affected. Consequential losses are not compensated for," he added.

Valuation tables

The Department has developed valuation tables relating to the most common species and types of poultry in Ireland. This work was based on expert advice and input.

These tables will be used to quickly and consistently determine the compensation values and will to be used to determine compensation payable in the case of an outbreak of poultry disease that necessitates a cull.

Since 2017, the valuation tables have been updated twice yearly.

The Minister urges all keepers of poultry or captive birds, big or small, to apply stringent biosecurity measures, including housing or confinement of birds.

"My priority is working proactively with the sector to ensure that commercial flocks are protected.

"It is vital that appropriate biosecurity measures are in place at all times in order to mitigate against an introduction of disease," he concluded.