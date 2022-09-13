Increased use of sexed semen and optimising the use of high dairy/beef index sires are among the recommendations.

Farmers have been warned about the reputational risk to the Irish dairy sector in the event of calves under six months of age being sent to the factory.

In a letter issued by the Department of Agriculture and written on behalf of the calf stakeholder forum, dairy farmers have been urged to find "alternative, more socially sustainable welfare-friendly management practices" for raising and managing non-replacement dairy calves.

"Forum members and organisations are united in their view that the routine slaughter of young calves poses a serious reputational risk to the entire Irish dairy industry and have asked the Department to write to those whose records available to the Department indicate that they are or may be engaged in this practice," it said.

'Not normal farming practice'

In the letter, it said that calves being slaughtered at less than six months of age is not normal farming practice in Ireland, adding that only a very small number of herds send calves to slaughter.

It also said that the reputation, sustainability credentials, integrity and quality of Irish dairy products are paramount to maintaining consumer trust and market share, and to aid in the development of new markets.

"It is through your acknowledgement of and compliance with the above recommendation that we can work together on strengthening the level of welfare protection afforded to young calves in Ireland and to sustaining and developing new markets for Irish dairy products in the competitive global market place," it said.

Alternatives

Increased use of sexed semen, refocusing of breeding programmes to optimise the use of high dairy/beef index sires, retention of calves on farms for some extra period before sale and partnering with calf rearers/beef finishers are among the alternatives being recommended by the forum.