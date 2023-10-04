Farmers N and P statements may be displaying incorrect stocking rates, according to the reports of some advisers. / Ramona Farrelly

The pressure currently on the Department of Agriculture’s IT systems to process scheme applications and administer the new CAP could lead to further delays to key farm payments, advisers have warned.

The Department has been unable to tell the Irish Farmers Journal if its systems are still on-track to deliver scheme payments in line with the dates outlined to farmers in letters received last month.

The payment date warning comes as farmers who applied for the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme III (TAMS) remain in limbo, despite applications being on-hand with the Department for months. The Department did say that all eligible applications in tranche one would be approved, but farmers have yet to receive correspondence on this from the Department.

Letters

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the Department is issuing letters informing some applicants who find themselves in exceptional circumstances to notify them that works can commence before formal approval is received.

This week, advisers are also reported to be experiencing anomalies in the nitrogen and phosphorus statements issued to some farmers, where an incorrect eligible area listed on some statements is appearing to give a lower stocking rate figure than is true of particular farms.

This leaves some farmers open to sanction for unknowingly breaching nitrates rules if their allowable stocking rates are exceeded. It is also presenting challenges for farmers exporting slurry before the cut off date for notifying the Department.

Fertiliser register

Meanwhile, another issue looming for farmers is the failure to register closing supplies of fertiliser. It is thought that only around a quarter of farmers who joined the register have declared closing stocks, opening the remaining three-quarters up to sanction if their stocks are not declared, even if these stocks are nil, by the 15 October deadline.