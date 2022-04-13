The Department of Agriculture doesn't know who deals with peat apparently, says the Dealer. \ Philip Doyle

The Dealer was reminded of the their-problem-not-our-problem situation involving burning derogations after clarity was sought on peat extraction and exportation this week.

It was a case of pass the parcel when questions on peat were sent to the Department of Agriculture, who then suggested it be sent to the Department of Housing.

The Department of Housing said it must consult with the National Parks and Wildlife Service before then deciding it was for neither of them but the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications instead.

The folks collecting the census forms weren’t sent round as many houses and still, no answer.