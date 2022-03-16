5.35 acres are included in the sale with the cottage.

Jordan Auctioneers is offering a derelict cottage on 5.35 acres to the market in the heart of Co Kildare.

For sale by online auction on 14 April at 3pm on the LSL platform, this property is a handy 45-minute drive from Dublin. The cottage at Ballyshannon, Kilcullen, is in an excellent location with frontage on to the R418 between Kilcullen (7km) and Athy (16km).

The M9 is accessed in less than 10 minutes and a number of other noted Co Kildare towns are close by. Both Kildare town and Newbridge can be reached in around 15 minutes while Naas is 25km away.

The derelict cottage is in need of complete renovation.

The property has frontage of about 285 metres on to the R418 public road. The entire is in one division, all in grass with superb natural hedgerows and mature trees.

The cottage itself is derelict and is tucked into the northern corner of the property. A purchaser could have the option of turning it into a major renovation project or, subject to obtaining the necessary Planning Permission, a replacement residence could be built.

A planning permission grant was obtained on the lands in 2004 for a residence.

Jordan’s is quoting €295,000 for this property.