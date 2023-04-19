Some 7,302 farmers have applied for a nitrates derogation for 2023, figures from the Department of Agriculture show.

This number may be subject to change as processing begins, a Department spokesperson said, adding “if for example a duplicate application was made in error under both a herd number and a partnership number”.

The number of derogation applications is up almost 10% on 2022 applications. Last year, 6,723 farmers applied for the derogation.

“Of the number who applied last year, 108 subsequently withdrew their application,” the spokesperson said.

The compliance checks for the remaining 6,615 applicants in 2022 are ongoing; last year’s applicants had until the closing date last week to submit 2022 fertiliser accounts, which are required in accordance with the terms and conditions.

The rise in applications this year is likely down to the new banding of organic nitrogen excretion rates for cows. The number of applications is also likely to increase next year, when the stocking rate of 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare falls to 220kg/n/ha.