Ireland expects to submit an argument to the European Commission within the next two weeks making the case for flexibility on a possible derogation stocking rate drop, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal.

This submission has not yet been finalised but Minister McConalogue is “looking at” the ideas put forward by farming organisations to improve water quality by means other than a drop from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha.

“We are going to work together to get extra flexibility. It is the Commission and other member states that we have to put the case to and see if we can get some accommodation,” McConalogue said.

“My intention is to take the proposals we have got from the farm organisations and to incorporate those in relation to putting an argument together,” he said.