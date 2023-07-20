Solutions remain for those already borrowed on plans drawn up at 250kg N/ha, ifac says.

Farmers drawing up business plans to borrow and invest should take account of possible cuts to maximum derogation stocking rates, according to farm accounting and consulting firm, ifac.

Ifac is “definitely concerned” for some of its higher stocked clients, with nitrates currently the “number one topic” discussed with its dairy farmer clients, a spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The concern follows an Environmental Protection Agency report which suggests that the vast majority of the country could face a reduction in maximum derogation stocking rates as soon as 2024 – a fall from 250kg organic N/ha to 220kg N/ha.

“Based on our data – any reduction in organic N rates will be problematic for some farmers. We would be particularly concerned for those farm family businesses who have invested heavily in stock, grazing infrastructure, buildings and land based on a maximum rate of 250kg N/ha,” the firm said.

“It goes without saying that, should this reduce, there will be an increasing number of farm families impacted negatively.”

Ifac maintains that “practical solutions” remain to allow those impacted by any stocking rate reduction to work around the change, including contract rearing and a renewed focus on better performing cows.

Bank of Ireland is conducting a thorough review of dairy lending, while AIB stated it keeps its lending policies under constant review. \ Claire Nash

Bank of Ireland is conducting a “thorough review” of its dairy sector lending policies “given the evolving nature of both domestic and EU environmental policy”.

“We will continue to closely monitor potential policy changes including Ireland’s nitrates derogation, maintaining close links to our customers potentially impacted by these changes,” its head of agri Eoin Lowry told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The bank added that it looks forward to “further clarity regarding the specific actions required to meet national and EU commitments and targets” on the environment.

AIB commented that its lending policies remain under “constant review”.

“Stocking rate and indeed derogations are something that we consider as part of a customer’s lending application, and if any changes are made to the nitrates derogation, we will look to factor this into our lending policies,” the bank said.

“All our new lending is based on sustainable and viable business plans that incorporate financial, social and environmental considerations.”

With regard to those concerned about being borrowed on businesses planned with stocking rates above 220kg N/ha, AIB stated that “if any customer is concerned in relation to their financial commitments, we would encourage them to come and talk to us as early as possible”.