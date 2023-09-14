Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue meet with IFA president Tim Cullinan outside the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis held at the Horse and Jockey in Co Tipperary last Monday. \ Philip Doyle

Thousands of farmers have been left in limbo as they await a decision on what parts of the country will be subject to the new lower 220kg organic N/ha limit.

While Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he hoped to bring clarity on the impacted areas in the coming days, there are increased fears that a decision could be delayed for longer.

An Tánaiste Micheál Martin said this week that the Government would assess what could be done to “alleviate pressures” on those affected by the derogation cut.