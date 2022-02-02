The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue. \ Clive Wasson

Farmers will be able to burn bushes and other green waste on their farms following discussions between Minister for Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister Ryan has agreed to sign the derogation for 2022, making it the fifth time the derogation has been rolled over. The last derogation expired on 1 January this year.

He has asked the agriculture sector to develop long-term alternatives to the practise.

Minister McConalogue made the announcement at the Oireachtas committee on agriculture on Wednesday evening. He said he had been engaging with Minister Ryan on the issue over the last number of days.

It’s an important facility for farmers

“Minister Ryan will be providing the derogation for farmers to burn that scrub,” the minister said, adding that it was an important management tool for farmers.

“It’s an important facility for farmers, which use in a balanced way,” he said. The minister’s intervention was welcomed by Independent TD and contractor Michael Fitzmaurice.

Furious

On Tuesday, the Irish Farmers Journal revealed that the derogation had not been signed for 2022, resulting in a furious reaction from the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) and farmers.

Farmers could apply for a permit to burn on their land in November through February but could not burn in the nesting season.

There had been no forewarning that the derogation had not been granted. The ICSA had said the Government was completely out of touch with the realities of managing hedges and trees on farms.