The use of creosote could be banned from 31 October this year, in which case sales of creosote treated posts would be banned from April 30th 2023.

A decision on the future use of creosote, used to treat fence posts, will be made at the end of October.

The decision to ban the use of creosote, a grade 1b carcinogen, had been postponed a number of times and there is no derogation in place for its use after the 31 October.

A final confirmation on whether the derogation will be extended is outstanding, with Irish suppliers and retailers being told that all sales of creosote-treated posts will be banned from 30 April next year, unless the derogation is given.

Retailers

Some Irish retailers are fearful that customers will travel across the border to Northern Ireland, where the availability of creosote-treated posts will continue until at least mid-2023.