Sinn Féin has told the Irish Farmers Journal that it supports keeping the derogation in areas where it can be shown that water quality can be maintained and improved.

Sinn Féin's spokesperson for agriculture, Claire Kerrane, said that the mechanism on which the review of water quality was based is flawed.

"It is disappointing that the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was not transparent with farmers about the presence of this mechanism - and the required review - for months after the Nitrates Action Plan was approved," she said.

The Minister, she argued, should have engaged with the European Commission to find a more appropriate mechanism than comparing results in two adjacent years; especially given that results can vary significantly based on factors, such as weather patterns, and may not reflect all the positive work that farmers have been doing in recent years.

"For those farm families impacted, no doubt this news will cause stress and worry for many. It is concerning the impact these changes could have on land prices, farm viability and succession, and I would urge the Minister to engage on this matter," she said.