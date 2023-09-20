The analysis by ifac looked at the implication for a typical farm with 114 cows on 50ha.

New analysis by ifac on the financial implications of the cut to the nitrates derogation has found that dairy farm profitability could be cut by up to 37% if cow numbers are reduced as a result of the changes.

Based on a typical 50ha farm keeping 114 cows and carrying replacements with an organic nitrogen stocking rate of 247kg organic N/ha, 14 cows would need to be culled in order to comply with the cut. This would reduce profitability by 37%.

The analysis suggests that leasing additional land would be the least costly option, with an assumed cost of €300/acre.

If an additional 6ha was leased, cow numbers could stay the same but profitability would still reduce by 12%.

Head of farm support with ifac, Philip O’Connor, said that getting heifers contract-reared would allow for extra cows to be carried on the milking platform, but that profitability would still reduce by 15%.

The analysis was based on current costs of production and a base milk price of 35c/l and average farm performance.