Buttimer warned that some farmers were so confused by the constantly changing goalposts that they were now afraid to invest in slurry storage.

Farmers risk losing the nitrates derogation completely unless the lack of adequate slurry storage on farms is tackled, Vivian Buttimer, chair of Milk Quality Ireland and ICOS director, has warned.

he Lisavaird board member called for the “book to be thrown” at farmers who spread slurry out of season.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday, he further floated the suggestion that ‘no spreading’ alerts should be issued during the open spreading season when weather conditions are not suitable.

Buttimer said farmers who were compliant with all the requirements were aggrieved that other farmers could get away with not following the rules.

He urged everyone, including the Department of Agriculture, to tackle the problem of inadequate storage and out of season spreading. He also called on the Department to give all farmers access to slurry storage grants.

He also called for an end to “cute, fancy paperwork” that enabled farmers to stay below 170kg organic N/ha and off the Department of Agriculture’s radar.

Buttimer warned that some farmers were so confused by the constantly changing goalposts that they were now afraid to invest. He said they were “caught in the headlights” by the fear of investing huge sums of money to comply with regulations, only to be cut to a stocking rate of 170kg N org/ha.

“You can’t blame those farmers for hesitating,” he said.

Buttimer’s comments on slurry were echoed repeatedly at an Irish Farmers Journal briefing on the derogation in Co Tipperary on Monday.

Arrabawn co-op chief executive Conor Ryan insisted there needs to be “zero tolerance” on out-of-season slurry spreading and an improvement in water quality must be visible within the next two years.

Conor O’Leary, Cork central IFA chair, also pushed for slurry storage to be addressed, but warned that urban sewage issues were also paramount.

“We can’t be caught for things we can’t fix,” he insisted.