Leanne Green with her homebred prize-winning heifer, Derriaghy Lovely Priscilla. Leanne founded her Derriaghy Beef Shorthorn herd in 2019 and is attending Balmoral Show for the second year.

The pedigree cattle championships at Balmoral Show are one of the standout attractions over the four-day event.

Every year, the cattle lawns showcase the best cattle genetics Northern Ireland has to offer, starting with the beef breed championships on day one of the show (Wednesday 10 May).

Competing in the Beef Shorthorn championships is Leanne Green, who owns the Derriaghy Beef Shorthorn herd near Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Although the 2023 show will be just Leanne’s second year to exhibit cattle at Balmoral, her young herd is already making an big impact within the Shorthorn breed.

The Irish Farmers Journal recently caught up with Leanne, who is busy preparing this year’s show team.

How long have you been breeding pedigree cattle?

“I started my own herd under the Derriaghy Beef Shorthorns prefix in 2019. Since then, I have built the herd up to eight cattle.

“I work full-time off the farm as part of the technical research team within the livestock production sciences branch at the Agri-Food and Bio-sciences Institute (AFBI) at Hillsborough.

“Thankfully, I get plenty of help and support from my daddy, Edward, when it comes to looking after the cattle.

“When it comes to showing cattle, a good friend Ian Rea has been invaluable, offering me his years of expertise and knowledge of Beef Shorthorns.

“I can’t thank him enough for his help and guidance.”

How did you start the herd?

“The herd was established after the purchase of two foundation heifers, Uppermill Lovely Leanne at Carlisle in May 2019 and Balnabrioch Lovely Maya at Stirling in October 2019. Things have progressed from there.

“I have a keen interest in the traditional family Beef Shorthorn bloodlines and I am including these within my herd.

“I recently purchased Aberdona Rothes Rainbow from Richard and Carol Rettie at Stirling in February of this year.

“Rainbow was the reserve senior female champion at the Stars of the Future Calf Show back in November 2022.

“I’m just delighted to have brought her back to Derriaghy for her bloodlines. Hopefully, she will bring something different to the herd’s makeup. My current stock bull is Bethlehem Malton EX90, purchased privately from David Alexander, who runs Craigfaddock Beef Shorthorns.

“The bull is sired from Malton Zenith. I was delighted when he won the best stock bull in the Northern Ireland herd competition last year.”

What is your show team for Balmoral?

“This is my second year showing the herd at Balmoral and the 2023 team will hopefully consist of two bulls and a heifer.

“The two bulls entered include a homebred animal and the herd’s stock bull.

“The heifer is an animal I purchased in Stirling.”

When does preparations for the show start?

“Cattle with show potential were selected just before Christmas, although individual preparation does not start until closer to the actual event.

“Daddy and Ian help with show preparations, starting with halter training nice and early, so that cattle become accustomed to handling. Clipping and washing takes place closer to the show.”

What got you interested in showing cattle?

“Since 2014, I spent eight years studying agriculture full-time at Greenmount and Queens University, after changing from a career in hairdressing at the age of 28.

“I recently graduated with a BSc (Hons) Agricultural Technology with Professional Studies. David Alexander was my lecturer teaching beef production.

“Having spent years listening to David talking about his Beef Shorthorn herd, I always joke that he is to blame for sparking my interest within the breed.

“In reality, I have always had a keen interest in Beef Shorthorn cattle. After seeing Uppermill Lovely Leanne listed for sale, I decided she would be my first purchase in the breed.”

Are there any standout moments showing cattle?

“There have been many highlights, even though the herd is only four years old. In November 2021 during my first show outing, my first homebred calf Derriaghy Lovely Prescilla won her class and the overall female champion.

“I also won best small herd in Northern Ireland, best stock bull and best bull calf in the 2022 NI Beef Shorthorn herd competition. Another highlight was my first calf for sale, Derriaghy Samson, heading to England at eight months of age to Stanford Park Beef Shorthorns. The owners spotted him at the calf show last year.”

What do you enjoy about showing cattle?

“The Balmoral Show will be the main show focus this year for the herd. I just love the buzz and the buildup to the show.

“Seeing your stock in prime condition is really rewarding.

“The show is also a great chance to socialise and have a bit of craic with the other exhibitors and farmers. After a day’s work, I love nothing more than going out to my cattle.”

Have you any tips for someone starting their own show herd?

“Try to buy the best genetics that you can afford. Nothing beats having good-quality stock. Using good-quality feed and keeping it consistent is critical.

“Don’t skimp on feeding the animal before a show either.”

