One of the top-priced hoggets at the Blessington all-stars sale in 2021 came from the Derrylahan flock with this hogget selling for €3,200.

The Derrylahan flock is well-known in pedigree Texel circles, with brothers Daire and Enda McManamon hitting a number of highs since they established their pedigree Texel flock in 2008.

The flock took home the 2015 all-Ireland supreme champion, the 2015 RDS champion of champions, the reserve female champion at the all-Ireland Texel championships in 2013, first place in the junior ram lamb class at the all-Irelands in 2014 and 2017, reserve female champion at the Blessington premier sale 2017, north Connacht overall champion in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022, Tullamore overall Texel champion 2018 and the female champion at the premier sale in Blessington in 2020.

The sale is a full dispersal and includes 40 ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs. There are also a number of semen and embryo lots.

The sale will take place at Aurivo Mart, Ballinrobe on Friday 9 December at 6.30pm.

Online bidding is available on the Mart-Bids app and the sale can be viewed on martbids.ie.