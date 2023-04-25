John Brady with Lisnafanna Desmond X058 that sold for the highest price of the day of €4,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its first national bull sale in Tullow Mart last Wednesday, 19 April, which saw 28 out of the 34 bulls catalogued for sale actually brought forward for sale.

This sale followed suit from last year with no pre-sale show but, instead, a pre-sale parade of bulls which allowed the potential buyers to be their own judge on the day.

There were also four €250 cashback vouchers on offer with two sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland and the remaining two sponsored by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

These were on offer for the four highest-priced bulls with a dairy beef index of the breed average or greater.

The sale saw a 75% clearance rate with the 21 sold lots accumulating to a sale average of €3,374.

Show me the money

With mart manager and sale auctioneer calling “show me the money”, the highest price bull sold for €4,600 as the hammer fell for Lisnafanna Desmond X058 for exhibitor John Brady all the way from Virginia, Co Cavan.

The October 2021-born bull was sired by Keirsbeath Karma S539 out of a Mogeely Lord Harrow dam and was a very easy-calving bull at just 1.6%.

Moving swiftly to the next lot in the ring, Lisduff Dan Óg X970 secured the second highest price of €4,500 for breeder Leo McEnroe again all the way from Virginia, Co Cavan.

The November 2021-born bull was sired by Kealkil Prime Lad out of a Coolcran Nemo dam and boasted an extremely low ease of calving figure of just 0.5%. The double five-star bull boasted one of the highest DBI figures in Ireland at €182.

A hat-trick for Co Cavan breeders saw Cootehill man, Michael Smith, secure the third highest price of €4,400 at the association’s spring sale.

Leo McEnroe and Ewen Colin with Lisduff Dan Óg X970 that sold for €4,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

December 2021-born Lawsonsford Lord Harvey X497 was sired by Gortnalon Nidge out of a Friarstown Evolver dam and was also very easy calving at just 1.3%.

A trio of bulls hit €3,900 on the day and the first bull to hit this figure was Leo McEnroe’s Lisduff Lymbo X976. The November 2021-born bull was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg out of a Bunlahy Kojak dam.

The second of this trio was again from the stable of John Brady, Lisnafanna Paudie Y026. The February 2022-born bull was sired by HW Adonnis out of a Mogeely Lord Hugh dam. The final of this trio came shortly after when another Co Cavan breeder Shane McKiernan came out to the top the polls with Drumcarbin Victorious.

The February 2022-born bull was sired by Drumcrow Prosecco out of a Rawburn Transformer dam.

Clearance

With 21 bulls going on to find new homes on the day, there was a 75% clearance rate with 82% of the bulls going on to sell for €3,000 or more.