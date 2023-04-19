John Brady with Lisnafanna Desmond X058 that sold for the highest price of the day of €4,600. \ S Kinahan

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its annual spring sale in Tullow Mart on Wednesday 19 April which saw 29 bulls out of the 34 bulls catalogued for sale actually brought forward for sale.

The sale saw a 70% clearance rate with the 20 sold lots accumulating to a sale average of €3,418.

With mart manager and sale auctioneer calling “show me the money”, the highest price bull sold for €4,600 as the hammer fell for Lisnafanna Desmond X058 for exhibitor John Brady all the way from Virginia in Co Cavan. The October 2021-born bull was sired by Keirsbeath Karma S539 out of a Mogeely Lord Harrow dam and was a very easy calving bull at just 1.6%.

@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree in Tullow Mart today for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association spring sale ?Lisafanna Desmond X058 sired by Keirsbeath Karma out of a Mogeely Lord Harrow dam sold for €4,600 for Cavan breeder John Brady ???? pic.twitter.com/eObXH7xY1G — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 19, 2023

Lisduff Dan Óg X970 secured the second-highest price of €4,500 for breeder Leo McEnroe, again all the way from Virginia in Co Cavan. The November 2021-born bull was sired by Kealkil Prime Lad out of a Coolcran Nemo dam and boasted an extremely low ease of calving figure of just 0.5%. The double five-star bull boasted one of the highest DBI figures in Ireland at €182.

Off to a cracking start here in Tullow for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Spring sale where @FJ_Pedigree are around the ring ? Lisduff Dan Óg X970 sired by Kealkil Prime Lad for Co Cavan breeder Leo McEnroe sold for €4,500 ?? @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/xan7j5HH2S — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 19, 2023

A hatrick for Co Cavan breeders saw Cootehill man Michael Smith secure the third-highest price of €4,400 at the association's spring sale. December 2021-born Lawsonsford Lord Harvey X497 was sired by Gortnalon Nidge out of a Friarstown Evolver dam and was also very easy-calving at just 1.3%

