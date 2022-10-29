The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club has introduced a new sale which takes place on Friday 4 November at 7.30pm in Athenry Co-operative Livestock Mart in Co Galway.
The inaugural Western Stars sale has over 40 sheep entered comprising in the region of 30 in-lamb hoggets, 13 ewe lambs and a small number of recipients which are reported as carrying top-quality embryos.
The organising committee reports that the sale has been demand driven and states that there has been a strong level of interest from breeders interested in purchasing young sheep to strengthen an existing flock or develop a new Suffolk pedigree flock.
The committee reports that this interest was demonstrated at the recent West of Ireland Suffolk sale in Roscommon where a Suffolk hogget claimed the overall champion of the show, a feat not previously seen.
Further details regarding the breeding of sheep on offer and the rams which have served the hoggets will be available in the lead-up to the sale.
Updates and further pictures of sheep on offer can be viewed on the club’s facebook page.
Animals will be present for viewing in Athenry Mart from 5.30pm on the sale evening and biding is ringside or via the Maryeye online sales platform.
