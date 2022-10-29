The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club has introduced a new sale which takes place on Friday 4 November at 7.30pm in Athenry Co-operative Livestock Mart in Co Galway.

The inaugural Western Stars sale has over 40 sheep entered comprising in the region of 30 in-lamb hoggets, 13 ewe lambs and a small number of recipients which are reported as carrying top-quality embryos.

The organising committee reports that the sale has been demand driven and states that there has been a strong level of interest from breeders interested in purchasing young sheep to strengthen an existing flock or develop a new Suffolk pedigree flock.

The committee reports that this interest was demonstrated at the recent West of Ireland Suffolk sale in Roscommon where a Suffolk hogget claimed the overall champion of the show, a feat not previously seen.

Judge Allastair Barkley, chair of West of Ireland Registered Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club chair Declan Mangan and breeders Kevin and Mattie Kelly with their Suffolk ewe hogget which claimed the overall champion at the Club's sale of rams and ewe hoggets in Roscommon.

Lot 13 offered by Trevor Geelan, Loughrynn Suffolks.

Lot 12 from Loughrynn Suffolks.

Lot 10 from Lismurtagh Suffolks. She is scanned carrying two lambs.

Lot 9 from from Lismurtagh Suffolks

Lots 38 & 39 - Ewe Lambs from the Lankhill Flock of Charles Hughes. Fully registered, parentage DNA verified and both ARR/ARR

Lot 11 from Lismurtagh Suffolks - her dam bred the Female Champion at the Premier Show and Sale in Blessington Mart.

Lot 22 on offer from Ballygarris Livestock.

Lot 4 on offer from Ballygarris Livestock.

Further details regarding the breeding of sheep on offer and the rams which have served the hoggets will be available in the lead-up to the sale.

Updates and further pictures of sheep on offer can be viewed on the club’s facebook page.

Animals will be present for viewing in Athenry Mart from 5.30pm on the sale evening and biding is ringside or via the Maryeye online sales platform.