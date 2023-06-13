It is expected the scheme will pay €90/cow. / David Ruffles

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is pushing Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to give further details of the €90/cow scheme announced in Budget 2023.

The scheme will act as a replacement to Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme Sucklers (BEEP-S), which finished up last year.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden called for the Minister to ensure that €90/cow is provided for all applicants in the new scheme above any funds received under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

“The scheme must be easy to implement on farm, with compliance costs kept to a minimum to ensure the supports remain with suckler farmers,” said Golden.

“The needs of suckler farmers for meaningful direct supports is evident from the level of applications to the SCEP.

“The BEEP-S replacement scheme is an integral part of these supports to address the continual decline in suckler cow numbers.”

Reverse decline

Golden stated that the number of farmers who applied for SCEP highlights the importance of the suckler sector to communities in Ireland.

“Our entire beef sector and the associated jobs are built on the reputation and production systems on suckler farms and these practices are the key selling point used for Irish beef throughout the world.”

The livestock chair added that the new scheme can be an opportunity to reverse successive years of falling suckler numbers.

Read more

New beef scheme and energy supports for farmers in Budget 2023

Map: average BEEP-S payment in your county revealed

Over 20,000 suckler farmers apply to SCEP

SCEP: Your questions answered