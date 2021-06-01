Growers have until 11 June to complete the expression of interest form.

Northern Ireland potato growers are being invited to submit an online expression of interest form for a new £2 million COVID-19 support scheme.

The scheme has been designed for growers of processing potatoes who have been impacted by the pandemic due to a reduction in demand from the hospitality and food service sector.

Farmers who grow potatoes for the processing sector, including specialist seed producers on the 2020 certified seed list growing specific varieties, are eligible to apply.

Inspection

Growers have until 11 June to complete the expression of interest form. Growers must also request an inspection of any 2020 potatoes destined for the processing market which is currently in stores (ambient and/or cold).

DAERA has told growers to keep invoices and bank statements for sales of potatoes as feed or to anaerobic digestion (AD) plants from 1 March 2021 to the date of the inspection and verification.

Application form

When the 2021 COVID-19 Potato Support scheme formally opens later in the summer, a detailed application form will be made available.

This will require applicants to demonstrate eligibility criteria, declare the tonnage of potatoes inspected and verified in store, and provide evidence of potatoes sold for feed or AD.