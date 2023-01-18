Detective Garda Eugene O’Sullivan of the stolen motor vehicle investigation unit

has warned farmers to remain vigilant when purchasing secondhand farm vehicles and tractors.

Things to check before buying include a vehicle’s origin, owner and hours, Det O’Sullivan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Farmers should make sure that secondhand tractor or jeep documentation is in order and related to the vehicle being offered.

If the vehicle is imported from the UK, it should have a V5 log book which will have the last owner’s details recorded.

Cash payments are not recommended as little or no record is kept of the transaction.

“Don’t be afraid to ask the seller plenty questions about the vehicle and establish exactly who you are buying the vehicle from, check the condition, hours and take it for a test drive,” O’Sullivan said.