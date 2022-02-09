The new trio of 6C models have respective rated power outputs of 115hp, 125 and 135hp.

German tractor manufacturer Deutz Fahr has unveiled its new four-cylinder 6C tractor series.

The range comes as a response to the growing demand for higher specification loader tractors within the compact 115-140hp market segment.

The new lineup spans three models – the 6115C (115hp), 6125C (125hp) and the 6135C (135hp), all fitted with the 3.6l Deutz TCD Stage V engine.

Maximum power outputs with boost are 126hp, 136hp and 143hp respectively.

The powershift models have a 2.48m wheelbase while the RVShift and TTV models are slightly longer at 2.51m from axle to axle.

Customers have the choice of powershift, RVShift (full automatic powershift) or TTV (CVT) transmissions. While the standard powershift tractors are only available as 40km/h Eco, the RVShift and TTV models are offered in 40km/h Eco and 50km/h Eco versions.

Rear lift capacity is 5,000kg as standard which can be optioned as 7,000kg. A 3,000kg front linkage can also be specified.

As standard, the trio offer a 90l/min load-sensing hydraulic pump or, if required, a 120l/min load-sensing pump can be fitted. Other options include cab and front axle suspension, LED work lights, telescopic heated mirrors, an 8in touchscreen terminal and an air seat.