Develon, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment, has unveiled its first two tonne mass-produced electric-powered excavator.

The DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator is the first mass-produced electric-powered excavator manufactured by Develon, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment.

The manufacturer says this two-tonne excavator combines low noise and zero emissions with the performance found on the next-generation DX-7 Series family of mini-excavators.

Retractable tracks allow the new excavator to pass through narrow passages for working in confined spaces. Once the excavator reaches the work area, the operator can expand the tracks for better stability.

The DX20ZE-7 mini-excavator is powered by an in-house-designed 20.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Develon says all of the electrical system and components on the machine are designed for working in harsh environments.

A quick-charger system restores 80% of the battery power after one hour and 20 minutes of charging, while the on-board charger restores the maximum charge after eight hours of charging.

Telematics

Telematics comes as standard on the DX20ZE-7. The manufacturer says operators and dealers can remotely monitor their machine’s health, location and productivity from an app or website.

For example, the telematics lets the user see when maintenance is due, customise alerts to a user’s schedule, track oil pressure, operating temperature, etc, and use data to train operators for maximum productivity.

“The DX20ZE-7 is designed to meet a growing demand for electric machines,” says excavators product manager for Europe at Develon Stephane Dieu.

“As compact equipment, such as mini-excavators, has a higher tendency to work in cities and residential areas, where it has proximity to other workers, it has a great advantage over the diesel counterpart due to less noise and no emissions.”

DX20ZE-7 spec:

Rated power, electric motor: 13.7 kW (18.4 HP).

Battery capacity: 51.6 V (20.4 kWh).

Operating weight: 1,941kg.

Maximum digging depth: 2,350mm.

Maximum digging reach (ground): 3,875mm.

Maximum loading height: 2,625mm.