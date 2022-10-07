Richard Kennedy is leaving his position as group chief executive of Devenish, the Irish Farmers Journal can confirm.

During his many years with the company he has overseen its expansion from 23 employees focused on Northern Ireland to a group trading in more than 40 countries and employing more than 500 people.

The Sligo native was named the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year for his success with Devenish.

Other opportunities

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, a Devenish spokesperson said Kennedy is “stepping down from his role to pursue other opportunities”.

“The company will continue to be led by executive chair Owen Brennan, supported by chief financial officer Peter Wallace and the company’s managing directors as it continues to build and grow the business in both international and home markets.

“We thank Richard for his commitment to Devenish and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Devenish reported a profit in 2021 after some difficult trading during COVID-19 saw a loss the previous year.