Devenish is selling a 180ha farm in Co Meath purchased in 2013 as a research facility. Studies were undertaken there on how to achieve carbon neutral farming while maintaining high productivity rates.

The sale comes following a period of considerable change for Devenish. The company’s CEO Richard Kennedy who left last year “to pursue other opportunities” was one of several high-profile resignations.

Devenish’s bad luck extends to a major fire in 2019, a downturn during the pandemic and another hit from the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An attempt to raise outside equity in 2021 seems to have gone nowhere, with the company instead relying on debt investment. Rising global interest rates most likely make that debt funding increasingly expensive, meaning the time has come to dispose of non-core assets.

There is not a lot of clarity on the company’s current financial position, as its most recent available accounts are only until end May 2021, with the situation then unlikely to be a useful guide as to the current health of the company.