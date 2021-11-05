Devenish and its Canadian partner have secured significant research funding from the UK and Canadian governments to developing the next generation of OmegaPro, a naturally enriched omega 3 DHA-rich poultry feed, formulated using a sustainable algae-based source.

Devenish has already developed an omega 3-enhanced poultry feed, which means that this poultry meat becomes a source of omega 3 when consumed by people.

The funding has been provided through the UK government’s Innovate UK programme to the value of £384,216 (€446,762) to Devenish and CAD$376,247 (€263,109) to Mara Renewables Corporation, its Canadian partner.

Devenish is headquartered in Northern Ireland and operates the Lighthouse research farm at Dowth, which is working to produce low-carbon beef through multi-species swards and maximum sequestration through woodland and hedgerows, which is measured.