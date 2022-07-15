The new brewery will be the second largest brewing operation in Ireland after St James’s Gate.

Diageo has announced plans for a €200m investment in Ireland’s first carbon neutral brewery in Littleconnell, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg are among the lagers and ales that will be brewed at the new facility.

Diageo said in a statement that 50 direct jobs will be created once the facility is built and up to 1,000 jobs will be created during its construction.

When fully operational with a capacity of 2m hectolitres, it will be the second largest brewing operation in Ireland after St James’s Gate.

Renewable energy

The brewery will be powered with 100% renewable energy and will harness the latest process technology to minimise overall energy and water consumption.

This will enable the brewery to avoid up to 15,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

As the production of lagers and ales is transferred to the new facility, it will enable St James’s Gate to increase the production of Guinness to meet global demand.

Additionally, it will also support the delivery of Diageo’s Society 2030 commitments by creating the physical space required for the use of renewable technologies at St James’s Gate.

2024

Diageo will submit a planning application to Kildare County Council in September this year and, if successful, plans to commence brewing in 2024 following a construction period of approximately two years.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This €200m investment by Diageo is really great news for the future development of Ireland’s thriving food and drink industry, and also for the wider national economy. It’s also extremely positive for Newbridge and the local economy in Kildare, with up to 1,000 jobs being created during the construction of the site, and 50 once built. I’m sure there will be many indirect jobs too.”

“We must leave the planet in a better way than we found it. Industry has a role to play and I’m really pleased to see Diageo taking the lead and investing in this carbon neutral brewery, which I’m sure will be a leading example for others.”

Colin O'Brien, category head of global beer supply at Diageo, said: “Today is a landmark day for Diageo in Ireland.

"Our plans for a new, state-of-the-art brewery in Kildare and the developments at St James’s Gate will enable growth in overall beer exports from Ireland.

“We are fully committed to embedding sustainability across our business from grain to glass and this announcement represents the next step in our integrated approach towards achieving one of Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress commitments by becoming carbon neutral in our direct operations.”