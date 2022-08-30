Diamond Fireball, owned by Emma and Allen Shortt, sold for a record £28,000gns at the society's Carlisle sale. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Diamond Fireball broke the Dutch Spotted Sheep Society sale record on Friday when he sold for 28,000gns to Henry Jewitt, Sunnybank.

Bred by Emma and Allan Shortt, Diamond Flock, Fireball is sired by Carlaustan Extrovert and is out of much-admired Bella II. The Diamond flock operates outside Castlederg, Co Tyrone.

Second-top price was achieved by Jonathan and Janet Corbett, Wedderburn, for the female champion Wedderburn Flipper.

Female champion Wedderburn Flipper sold for £10,000 for breeders Johnathan and Janet Corbett. \ Wayne Hutchinson

Selling to judge Dave Roberts, Boyo, for 10,000gns, this flashy ewe lamb is sired by Glencloy Chance and is out of an imported ewe, Candy Floss (IM1028).

Emma and Allan Shortt were in the money again with their first ram lamb through the ring.

Diamond Freaky Freddie, whose sire is Lochlad Dictator and dam is 11,000gns Diamond Dakota, sold for 9,000gns to C Dodd, Hazelberry.

The Shortts finished off a successful sale of tups with Diamond Fenandez selling for 4,800gns.

Second-highest-priced female went to Tiptop Fairy Glamour, which sold for 8,500gns to Dave Roberts.

The triplet-born ewe lamb was the pen leader from Ali Jackson and is out of show-winning ewe Tiptop Diana, with the sire being Tiptop Ed.

Also selling for 8,500gns was Cleenagh Fabio. This Kilroot Everest son is bred by A and C Richardson, Cleenagh, and his dam is import Beauty (IM2123). Fabio was purchased by N Foster, Outberry.