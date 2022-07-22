If you sowed a tillage crop following grass or some of the other grass-equivalent crops this spring, perhaps you may be eligible for the Tillage Incentive Scheme.

Applications for the Tillage Incentive Scheme closed on Wednesday of this week.

Eligible hectares, which have a range of tillage crops grown following grass or other specific previous land uses, could entitle the growers to an additional €400/ha for a specific area.

The right to join the scheme was established following the Basic Payment Scheme application and the Department wrote to growers who were eligible to join, telling them to complete the application process for the scheme online.

It was then up to the individual grower to complete his or her application or have it completed on their behalf.

Direct contact

However, it was reported to me that some individual growers or partnerships between growers who felt they were eligible to participate may not have received a letter advising them to apply online.

I cannot verify that this is the case because no one contacted me directly re same.

However, I asked Department officials as to what any such growers could do at this point. I was advised to tell any such grower to make direct contact with the Department as soon as possible.

So, if you or someone you know feel that you did what was necessary to qualify for the Tillage Incentive Scheme, but did not receive a letter advising you to apply before last Wednesday 20 July, you should now email the Department advising them of your situation, provide your herd number and indicate what you did to be eligible for the scheme.

If you are in this situation, email the Department of Agriculture at tis@agriculture.gov.ie and state your herd number and your situation as soon as possible.